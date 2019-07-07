LYON, France (KDKA) — Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored for the United States Women’s National Team against the Netherlands, winning 2-0 and capturing their second consecutive World Cup.
Shortly after their victory, USA fans in attendance began chanting “Equal pay!”
🗣 EQUAL PAY #USWNT pic.twitter.com/hQMGz6q54H
— Mina Park (@minapark) July 7, 2019
The chant was in support of a lawsuit the team filed against U.S. Soccer in March.
The women were paid less because it was believed that the men’s team brought in more revenue, but following the 2015 World Cup, women’s games began to generate more revenue than the men’s.
There have been eight women’s World Cups and the United States has won four of them.
The United States Men’s National Team has not won a World Cup.