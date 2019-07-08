PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A one-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 65 this afternoon in Emsworth.
According to Allegheny County officials, the vehicle sheared a utility pole and brought wires down on to the road.
Ohio River Boulevard has been closed completely southbound at Hazelwood Avenue.
A single lane of the road remains open northbound between North and Orchard Avenues.
First responders and utility crews were called to the scene.
