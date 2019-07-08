Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Emsworth, Local TV, Ohio River Boulevard, Pittsburgh News, Route 65


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A one-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 65 this afternoon in Emsworth.

According to Allegheny County officials, the vehicle sheared a utility pole and brought wires down on to the road.

Ohio River Boulevard has been closed completely southbound at Hazelwood Avenue.

A single lane of the road remains open northbound between North and Orchard Avenues.

First responders and utility crews were called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

