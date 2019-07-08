Comments
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. has issued various equate product recalls that are exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreens.
The Food and Drug Administration says reason for the recalls is for products that may not be sterile.
These include allergy relief treatments, eye drops, eye gels, and ophtalmic ointments with the brand label for Walmart or Walgreens.
Several Perrigo prescription ointments have also been listed on the FDA Website for this recall.
No reports have been issued on these products.