  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Rachele Mongiovi
Filed Under:2-Alarm Fire, Fire, High Rise Fire, Local TV, Shaler Township


SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighter crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Shaler Township.

Allegheny 911 confirms a 2-alarm fire on a 4-story high rise structure on Mt. Royal Boulevard at the Eden Roc Apartments.

The call came in just before 10 p.m.

Rachele Mongiovi reports that the fire may have had something to do with a downstairs generator.

Dispatchers confirm that residents were evacuated and there are no injuries or entrapment reported.

One resident said he didn’t hear any fire alarms. He just saw a fireman at his door.

“I heard a lot of commotion, and looked out the back window and saw ladders laying in the grass between here and the foot doctor building,” Eric Warrick says.

“I looked out the window and saw flashing lights. About 30 seconds to a minute later, firefighters were beating on the door telling everybody to get out.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Rachele Mongiovi

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s