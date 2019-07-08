SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighter crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Shaler Township.
Allegheny 911 confirms a 2-alarm fire on a 4-story high rise structure on Mt. Royal Boulevard at the Eden Roc Apartments.
The call came in just before 10 p.m.
Rachele Mongiovi reports that the fire may have had something to do with a downstairs generator.
#BREAKING: Fire crews are responding to the Eden Roc Apartments in Shaler Twp. for a two alarm fire. Residents are being evacuated. No injuries reported at this time @KDKA pic.twitter.com/O4iXrT8qWX
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) July 9, 2019
Dispatchers confirm that residents were evacuated and there are no injuries or entrapment reported.
One resident said he didn’t hear any fire alarms. He just saw a fireman at his door.
“I heard a lot of commotion, and looked out the back window and saw ladders laying in the grass between here and the foot doctor building,” Eric Warrick says.
“I looked out the window and saw flashing lights. About 30 seconds to a minute later, firefighters were beating on the door telling everybody to get out.
