UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Walkers and bicyclists jumped to safety when a man in a stolen truck went speeding down a small path.

Authorities said Joshua Jackson, 25, led police on a high-speed chase Monday through Uniontown. At one point, police said speeds were as high as 80 miles per hour.

According to police, the incident started on Coolspring Street when a trooper on patrol spotted a white Ford pickup truck that was stolen Sunday night. Jackson was behind the wheel, while Michael Guty, 45, was in the passenger seat.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over at South Grant and E. Fayette, but the vehicle began to flee, authorities said.

Jackson, trying to shake the police, made his own detour and went on a walking trail on Barton Street. Pedestrians were forced to jump out of the way to safety.

The 25-year-old then hit a dead end before jumping out of the truck while it was still in motion on Beeson Street, authorities said. The moving pickup, with Guty in the passenger seat, slammed into a parked car and came to a stop. Guty was then arrested.

Jackson ran but was also arrested shortly afterward, police said.

Police say no one was seriously injured during the pursuit.

Jackson and Guty are in the Fayette County Jail on $35,000 bond. Jackson is facing multiple moving violations. Both men are also charged with auto theft.