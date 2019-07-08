PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have new information about an alleged burglary and sexual assault in Oakland.

Last week, investigators say a man allegedly broke into an apartment and allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman while she was sleeping. Police have released surveillance photos a person of interest related to the case.

The man is wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts and black boots.

The woman told police a man, who she did not know, allegedly entered her home around 4 a.m. on Friday and tried to sexually assault her while she was sleeping. The woman said she struggled with the man before he ran out the back door.

Police say he also burglarized her place.

Pitt Police were seen placing bright orange fliers on doors with a crime alert and description of the suspect.

Investigators say a man also allegedly climbed into a woman’s window on the same street earlier in the week. He took off before getting inside after she screamed.

Kaitlin Morris and Kathleen Begley live in a home on Oakland Avenue, which is close to where the two incidents happened.

“We were all talking this morning about how that could have been our house,” Begley said. “It’s very scary.”

“This is something to learn from, and now we know every door is locked, every window, no matter if we are leaving for five minutes or five hours,” Morris said.

Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry in either case.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to call the Pittsburgh Police Sex Assault and Family Crisis Unit at 412-323-7141.