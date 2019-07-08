PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you are a veteran or a military spouse, here’s an opportunity for you.
DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting the Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, July 11, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heinz Field.
The event will be free for all veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members, and Reservists.
There is expected to be over 50 businesses registered for the event including Allstate, Highmark Health and P&W BMW.
RecruitiMilitary is focusing on military spouses in the United States who are unemployed or underemployed in their professional careers.
Shelby west, Public Relations Coordinator and Executive Assitant of RecruitMilitary, says the military spouse group has the highest unemployment rate of any other group in the United States.