



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who is ready for a break from the rain?

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley can’t completely say today will be dry, but the chance for rain will be way down. Most will be dry with just a scattered shower here or there. Places east of Pittsburgh having the best chance to see rain.

If there is a concern today it will be that any rain showers and storms that develop will be slow movers, meaning localized brief flooding will be possible. The chance for flooding though will be on the low side.

Tuesday should be completely dry with only a small chance for rain on Wednesday (isolated, 20%). Rain chances will return briefly on Thursday with widespread showers and storms expected as a cool front slides by.

Smiley is predicting a low rain chance for Friday as the atmosphere cools, but rain totals will not be impressive. Saturday is looking dry at this time.

For the year, Pittsburgh is now running a rain surplus of 7.79 inches.

According to Smiley’s rain stats for the year, it appears that Pittsburgh has recorded measurable precipitation on 112 days so far. That’s out of 188 days, meaning that 59.6% of days so far this year have seen measurable rain. Wow.

While temperatures will be up and down, you could argue that dew points and humidity are the real things people will notice through the week. Highs today will climb to around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday, along with Friday and Saturday will be pleasant feeling.

