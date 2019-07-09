  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man who shot and killed another man during a fight over a $100 debt is now headed to state prison.

Damian Ashley had been scheduled to stand trial Monday on homicide charges stemming from the death of 28-year-old Wyatt Gaza. But the 29-year-old McKeesport man instead pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two weapons charges in a plea deal with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Ashley and Gaza were fighting over a $100 debt and both men fired shots at each other in October 2017. Gaza died at the scene, while Ashley was treated at a hospital for wounds to his back and calf.

Ashley will have to serve between 7.5 and 20 years under the sentence imposed Monday.

