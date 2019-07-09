PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh gang member has been federally sentenced to 16 years in prison on drug charges.
Brett Rodgers, 33, of the Greenway Boy Killas, or the GBK, was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months.
Information presented in court shows the FBI and DEA initiated a wiretap investigation from November 2017 until June of last year, targeting the Greenway Projects in the West End and the GBK.
The district attorney’s office says the evidence presented showed that Rodgers conspired to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
“Brett Rodgers is one of 28 members and associates of the violent GBK street gang charged last June with drug trafficking. Gangs like GBK terrorize their communities and force law-abiding citizens to live in fear,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady in a press release.