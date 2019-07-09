



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protesters will gather on the Greenfield Bridge to protest the charges against a Pittsburgh Firefighter who assaulted a 13-year-old boy.

The demonstrators are lining the Greenfield Bridge near the playground where the incident happened. Thomas D’Andrea is facing misdemeanor charges after video surfaced of him pinning the child on a piece of playground equipment.

The demonstrators are reportedly protesting that D’Andrea was not arrested until four days after the incident.

In the eyes of the boy’s father, David McGovern: “The City of Pittsburgh is not doing their job when their people get out of line. It seems like they are covering up for the people that work for them.”

McGovern says the two misdemeanor charges filed against a Pittsburgh Firefighter involved in an altercation with his 13-year-old son aren’t enough.

Just after noon on June 25, 46-year-old firefighter Thomas D’Andrea says he called the police several times believing the teenager was vandalizing a truck parked under the Parkway East overpass.

Most of the incident was caught on cell phone video by the boy’s 16-year-old sister.

“I’m 13, he’s on top of me,” the boy cries in a cell phone video taken by his sister. “He’s a grown man.”

“Can you please get off my brother?” his sister pleads.

“I can’t until the police get here,” D’Andrea replies.

“His mouth is bleeding, he has asthma, please get off my brother,” she shouts.

McGovern says D’Andrea confronted the teen. D’Andrea told police the boy took a swing at him, but McGovern says it was the other way around.

“He attacked my son, swung on him. And my son defended himself and swung back, and that’s when the man put my son on the playground equipment,” McGovern says.

“While he was down there he kneed him a couple times in the ribs and punched him in the face, which is where the bloody mouth came from,” McGovern says.

Police arrived and looked at the video but did not arrest D’Andrea.

Misdemeanor charges of simple assault and criminal mischief were filed later.