PHILADELPHIA (KDKA)– Andrew McCutchen may not have been participating in the MLB All-Star Game this season, but his wife ensured he had a memorable experience for the event.

The former Pirates great has been sidelined with an ACL injury as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies this season, so since he was not eligible to participate, his family made the most of the situation.

Maria McCutchen took it upon herself to throw Cutch an All-Star Game viewing party, including a red carpet, balloons, cake, National League apparel and pictures of great memories from the family. The McCutchens hosted what looked to be a pretty awesome event!

Watch the video below to see all of the amenities included in the McCutchen All-Star Game Viewing Party:

“.@MLB, can we write-in Maria McCutchen for @AllStarGame MVP? (via @TheCUTCH22)”

“My wife said that since I didn’t have the chance to be an All Star, she wanted to bring the All Star game to me🥰😢. I can’t thank my wife @mariamccutchen enough for all of this! I’m still amazed at how she did all of this without me knowing🤔🤦🏾‍♂️😂. To all who came, thank you. What a surprise! The coolest thing…the cake topper! Check my story out if you want to see/hear more!”