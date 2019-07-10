HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog is urging state officials to end the Keystone Exams, saying they’re not federally required and it’s costing taxpayers nearly $100 million between 2015 and 2021.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Wednesday that Pennsylvania should instead consider using a nationally recognized standardized high school test. DePasquale says many states use the SAT or ACT to meet the federal requirement for a secondary-level standardized test.
DePasquale says at least 12 other states have phased out the state-specific tests while Pennsylvania keeps paying millions of dollars to Minnesota-based Data Recognition Corp. each year to administer and score the Keystone Exams.
The Department of Education says it’s willing to consider a high school exam other than the Keystones, but says notes any change in the assessment requires federal approval.
