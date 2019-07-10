



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man has been charged after a crash in Penn Hills killed one and left three injured.

Allegheny County Police announced Wednesday that Kevin Morrow turned himself into the Allegheny County Jail after detectives issued an arrest warrant for the 24-year-old Morrow.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in 6800 block of Saltsburg Road on June 29 around 1:51 a.m. Mark Hazur, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was transported to a local hospital. Morrow and his passenger were also taken to an area hospital.

Morrow was traveling eastbound on the road and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic during a curve, authorities said. He then struck Hazur’s vehicle.

Police said lab results showed that Morrow’s BAC was above the legal limit.

Morrow is facing multiple traffic violations and other charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.