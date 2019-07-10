PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Executive and Budget Committees of the University of Pittsburgh’s Board of Trustees have approved operating and capital budgets for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The operating budget also sets tuition levels for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Across all four regional campuses, tuition will increase by 2% for both in-state and out-of-state students.

On the Pittsburgh campus, undergraduate tuition will increase by 2.75% for most in-state students and 5% for most out-of-state students.

Two exceptions where undergraduate tuition rates will be slightly higher are in the School of Computing and Information and the Swanson School of Engineering.

Pennsylvania residents at the regional campuses will pay between $218 and $330 more in tuition annually compared to the prior academic year.

The approved capital budget for the fiscal year 2020, set at $641 million, will fuel the first full year of the University’s campus master plan draft.

The University says this plan for the Pittsburgh campus aims to enrich the student experience, inspire innovation, renew vital campus infrastructure, forge multidisciplinary partnerships, and strengthen community connections.

It also includes additions such as a new fitness and recreation center as well as strategic renovations to Scaife Hall, home to Pitt’s top-ranked School of Medicine.