PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Every year, on July 11, 7-Eleven gives away free Slurpees to celebrate its birthday.

Customers across the country can pick up a free small-sized Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores today between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. — while supplies last.

And the offers don’t stop there. Participating 7-Eleven locations will also offer hot dogs, pizza slices, Slurpee cookies, and hot chicken tenders all for $1.

Rewards members also get extra perks. Anyone who scans their app, card or phone number with their free Slurpee drink will receive a reward for another free Slurpee within the next 30 days.

7-Eleven estimates some 9 million free Slurpees will be given away today.

