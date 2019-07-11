Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A speaker company is recalling some of its products.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission announced recalls Wednesday for all of Bose’s EdgeMax and BOSE FreeSpace loudspeakers.
The recall includes EdgeMax models sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for approximately $400.
The various FreeSpace models were sold between 2002 and 2019.
Bose said it received nine U.S. reports of the loudspeakers falling from their installed locations, including one report of a minor injury.
The commission said to stop using the impacted products immediately and to contact them for instructions on receiving a free replacement.
More information on the recall can be found here.