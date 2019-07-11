SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bose Speakers, EdgeMax, FreeSpace, Recalls


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A speaker company is recalling some of its products.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission announced recalls Wednesday for all of Bose’s EdgeMax and BOSE FreeSpace loudspeakers.

The recall includes EdgeMax models sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for approximately $400.

The various FreeSpace models were sold between 2002 and 2019.

Bose said it received nine U.S. reports of the loudspeakers falling from their installed locations, including one report of a minor injury.

The commission said to stop using the impacted products immediately and to contact them for instructions on receiving a free replacement.

More information on the recall can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s