



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy rains and flash flooding are making for a challenging morning commute across the area.

The morning storms came fast and furious with downpours, lightning, thunder and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny County and Westmoreland County through 10:45 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Plum PA, Allison Park PA until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1YtaIdJamg — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 11, 2019

Flooding is being reported on the outbound side of the Parkway North near Mt. Nebo Road. Drivers are warned to use caution in the area.

This is how many roadways are closed due to flooding and how many accidents there are out there. Be careful and use caution out there today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1mPu9ATIta — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 11, 2019

A crash has also been reported there. The car has ended up in the median, and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene near the Mt. Nebo Road overpass.

Please use caution right now especially here on the Parkway North. There is an accident in the median and flooding too. This look is from the PennDOT camera at the Mt. Nebo Rd overpass. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/cLiobDbqiH — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 11, 2019

An area known to flood is Millvale. Swift water rescue teams brought in boats to Seavey Road at Evergreen Road in case anyone needed to be rescued, but they were not needed.

#BREAKING: Crews are blocking Seavey Rd @ Evergreen Rd. Swift water rescue boats were at the ready, but crews didn’t end up needing to use them. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4SoSaKnh0s — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 11, 2019

On Washington Boulevard, flooding is reported at Allegheny River Boulevard with water coming off of Highland Drive. Allegheny County officials say two vehicles became stuck due to the high waters. The city has lowered the flood gates on the flood-prone Washington Boulevard.

Drivers take note: The Washington Blvd. flood gates are down. Please be extremely cautious in this area and never drive around any barriers. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 11, 2019

Over on in Leetsdale, Ohio River Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to flooding between Village Drive and Ferry Street. The roadway has since reopened.

Ohio River Blvd in Leetsdale is closed both ways due to flooding between Village Dr and Ferry St @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SQi2DhWsuv — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 11, 2019

Flooding and a landslide are also reported along Noblestown Road at Weaver Street.

Flooding on Noblestown Rd both ways at Weaver St @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EeEuvYPAnh — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 11, 2019

Other reports of flooding include Idlewood Road at Bell Avenue in Pittsburgh, Maplewood at Butler Streets in Etna, and the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Carnegie.

In Shaler Township, Allegheny County says the 200 block of Soose Road is flooding due to a creek that’s overflowing its banks. A creek is also overflowing in O’Hara Township along Kittanning Pike.

Shaler: Creek overflowing onto the 200 block of Soose Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

Nadine Road in Penn Hills is also closed due to an overflowing creek. The road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road. Flooding is also reported there on Rodi Road between Hoover Road and Purity Road.

In Aspinwall, Freeport Road is closed between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue due to flooding. One unoccupied vehicle is reportedly stuck in the flood waters. The flooding is also restricting access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. UPMC officials tell KDKA’s Amy Wadas that ambulances can get into the hospital by the Delafield entrance, but can’t by the Freeport entrance.

UPMC released this statement:

“Due to flooding, police have closed Freeport Road and Brilliant Ave., limiting access to UPMC St. Margaret. The hospital remains fully staffed and operational. The emergency department remains open. Emergency Medical Services have ambulance access to the hospital via Delafield Ave. Patients with scheduled outpatient procedures are being notified as some services may be delayed or rescheduled.”

There are reports of flooding along Route 28 at the 31st Street Bridge and the 40th Street Bridge. Meanwhile, in Plum, flooding was reported at Unity Center Road at Universal Road, as well as on Hulton Road.

