SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day is starting out with storms that are bringing heavy rains and flash flooding for the morning commute.

Reports of dangerous flash flooding are widespread from the Parkway North to Millvale to the city.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for large chunks of Allegheny County and Westmoreland County through 10:45 a.m. as downpours lead to pockets of flooding.

Hot and humid weather remains in place, but the end of the brief hot spell will be coming to an end tonight as a weak cold front pushes through the area. While high temperatures will go from the upper 80s today (yesterday’s high 89°) to mid-80s for the weekend, the real difference will be in humidity levels.

Dew points, a direct measurement of humidity at the surface, will go from the low 70s to possibly the 50s by Friday morning. Your body will notice the change when outside. Our outside comfort levels will go up as we head into the weekend.

Humidity levels are forecast to remain on the low side through at least Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
When the cold front comes through, we will see storms developing. The front is expected to come through from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; but even ahead of that, we could see some scattered storms developing. More widespread rain will develop just ahead of the front with linear storms possible as front rolls through.

At this point, strong straight line winds are the main concern. There is a small tornado chance as well.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

