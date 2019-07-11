



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been quite a morning and early afternoon, weather wise, and we are NOT done yet.

According to radar estimates, 2-4 inches of rain has drenched parts of the area, and already triggered flooding and landslides. That being said, it won’t take much more to set off another round of flooding and landslides.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area until 8 p.m. as a result.

Watches are issued when there are ingredients in place that could lead to flooding. Once flooding is imminent or happening, a warning will be issued.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

More storms are expected to move in later this afternoon and evening. These storms will bring more heavy rain, but will have the potential to create gusty, possibly damaging winds. As if the torrential rains weren’t enough.

DON’T LOOK NOW: More storms, some strong to severe, are moving toward us from Ohio. We’re not done yet. Be safe, and stay on top of the weather at https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz. pic.twitter.com/Bp5fc5GVhc — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) July 11, 2019

These storms will move out late this evening and tonight, leaving us with quiet weather Friday through much of the weekend. We’ll need every bit of that dry weather.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.