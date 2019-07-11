SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA)– The Brackenridge Police Department and FBI are searching for a suspect who is responsible for robbing the Allegheny-Ludlum Brackenridge Credit Union.

The robbery took place Thursday, July 11 at 1131 Brackenridge Ave. in Brackenridge.

Authorities say the suspect is a 6-foot male; ethnicity unknown.

The man displayed a gun before leaving the bank with the money on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Police advise anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412)432-4000. All tips are left anonymous.

