PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lane closures will be occurring on the Fort Pitt Bridge Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, weather permitting.

Crews will be inspecting the ramp from the upper deck to northbound I-279 and Fort Duquesne Boulevard exits 70B & 70C.

Saturday, the left lane will be closed on the ramp to northbound I-279 as will the right lane on Fort Pitt Boulevard under the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Sunday, the right lane will be closed on the upper deck of the bridge toward the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Avenue/PPG Paints Arena, exit 70A.

