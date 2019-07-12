HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — County Police arrested a man they say they observed with a firearm in his waistband in Homestead.
According to police, shortly after 3:00 p.m., they observed 24-year-old Rahim Thomas of Homestead after he fled on foot toward 8th Avenue. He was pursed and then found in an apartment building hiding in the rafters after they observed surveillance video.
This came after they set up a perimeter around the building and searched it for over two hours.
Thomas is being charged with criminal trespassing, person not to possess a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension, and disorderly conduct.
The incident occurred when police were in the Homestead area following up on a homicide investigation that took place Thursday on East 16th Street.
No charges have been filed in that investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.