Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two individuals were transported to trauma centers following an accident.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department said it responded to the scene of a vehicle accident Friday on Interstate 70 east before Exit 46.
The crash happened in the backup of an earlier car fire, authorities said.
Two patients were transported by LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac to Pittsburgh trauma centers after firefighters set up a landing zone off Route 51 south, the department said.
There is no update on the status of the individuals.