NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A mother and daughter died in a Neshannock Township house.
Police told KDKA’s Pam Surano on Friday that it appears to be a murder-suicide, as both the mother and daughter had gunshot wounds.
Authorities said the mother had recently purchased a handgun.
The coroner identified the victims as 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller and 38-year-old Melanie Keller on Thursday after their house caught on fire.
Authorities believe they died before the fire that happened on Old Plank Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.