  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Lawrence County, Local TV, Neshannock Township, Pittsburgh News

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A mother and daughter died in a Neshannock Township house.

Police told KDKA’s Pam Surano on Friday that it appears to be a murder-suicide, as both the mother and daughter had gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the mother had recently purchased a handgun.

The coroner identified the victims as 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller and 38-year-old Melanie Keller on Thursday after their house caught on fire.

Authorities believe they died before the fire that happened on Old Plank Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s