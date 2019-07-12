  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler City, Butler County, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teenager

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since last week.

According to Butler City Police, 15-year-old Catherine Lane was last seen on July 3.

(Source: Butler City Police)

She may be in the Oil City area.

Lane is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, and possibly a pink and gray shoulder-length wig.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and request a return call from Butler City Police.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s