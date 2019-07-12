Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since last week.
According to Butler City Police, 15-year-old Catherine Lane was last seen on July 3.
She may be in the Oil City area.
Lane is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, and possibly a pink and gray shoulder-length wig.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and request a return call from Butler City Police.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.