  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Credit Card Fraud, Credit Card Skimmers, news, Qwik Mart, Sharon Police Department


SHARON, Pa. (KDKA)– The Sharon Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer that was wired into a gasoline pump at a local gas station.

Today, authorities responded to the Qwik Mart at 505 E. State St. in Sharon after the Department of Agriculture noticed the security tape on the machine was missing.

The skimmer has been sent to a forensic analysis to identify the suspect who may have attached it to the gas pump.

The Sharon Police Department advises anyone who used the machines at Qwik Mart to monitor their credit history and notify their banks if they believe they are a victim of fraud.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s