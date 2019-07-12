Comments
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA)– The Sharon Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer that was wired into a gasoline pump at a local gas station.
Today, authorities responded to the Qwik Mart at 505 E. State St. in Sharon after the Department of Agriculture noticed the security tape on the machine was missing.
The skimmer has been sent to a forensic analysis to identify the suspect who may have attached it to the gas pump.
The Sharon Police Department advises anyone who used the machines at Qwik Mart to monitor their credit history and notify their banks if they believe they are a victim of fraud.