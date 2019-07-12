SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Slippery Rock University hasn’t slipped when responding to Dr. Phil’s comments in People Magazine.
Now, students of The Rock can wear the response on a t-shirt.
The SGA Bookstore is selling a $10 t-shirt, with $5 going to student scholarships, that reads “Yes, There Is A Slippery Rock University.”
This comes after Slippery Rock President, Bill Behre, took to social media to respond to Dr. Phil’s comments in an open letter in April.
During the news of the college admission scandal that has seen 51 people indicted, Dr. Phil disparged the PA State System of Higher Education unversity, saying that the scandal was about “bragging rights” and that no parent wants to say “Well, yeah, my kid’s going to, you know, Slippery Rock.”
He has since apologized saying it was “100-percent my mistake.”
You can find the shirts on the SGA Bookstore website.