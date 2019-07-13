



BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKD) – The Bridgeville Police made an 11-year-old police fan very happy after surprising him with a mini surprise party at their department.

On Facebook, Bridgeville Police Department said it had recently come to their attention that a Bridgeville resident, 11-year-old Evan, is a big police fan who wants to be an officer when he grows up.

According to the post, Officer Itzel reached out to Evan’s family and invited him to the department.

They say Evan had no idea what kind of surprise he was in for because his mom had convinced him they needed to go to the borough building for something else.

When Evan arrived, the post says 12 officers from surrounding departments welcomed him.

Evan likes to collect police patches, and the Bridgeville Police Department gave him patches and challenge coins. There was also pizza and cupcakes.

“We hope you enjoyed it Evan and we look forward to you fulfilling your dream!!” the department wrote on Facebook.