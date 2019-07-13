  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cleveland, Fatal Fire, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Not Guilty, Ohio News

CLEVELAND (AP) – A Cleveland man accused of killing four people including his ex-girlfriend and their 6-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder.

A judge on Friday ordered 26-year-old Armond Johnson Sr. to be held on $5 million bail.

Police say Johnson shot his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Takeyra Collins, either late Monday or early Tuesday.

Authorities say Johnson then set a fire in the woman’s house that killed his 6-year-old son and the boy’s 2-year-old sister.

Police say he then shot the woman’s neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., who they think just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Autopsies show the two children died of smoke inhalation.

A message seeking comment was left with Johnson’s attorney.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s