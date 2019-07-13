  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler Street, Fatal Crash, Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Local TV, Motorcycle Accident, Motorcycle Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrenceville.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to the report of an accident at Butler Street and McCandless Avenue around 2 a.m. last night.

The police say the first officer on scene found the motorcyclist with a faint pulse. They say he began chest compression before the EMS arrived.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead while he was being transported to UPMC Presbyterian.

They say no other vehicles were involved.

The Collision Investigation Unit is currently investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s