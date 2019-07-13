Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrenceville.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to the report of an accident at Butler Street and McCandless Avenue around 2 a.m. last night.
The police say the first officer on scene found the motorcyclist with a faint pulse. They say he began chest compression before the EMS arrived.
According to police, the driver was pronounced dead while he was being transported to UPMC Presbyterian.
They say no other vehicles were involved.
The Collision Investigation Unit is currently investigating.