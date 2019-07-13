Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two former Pittsburgh residents were sentenced for allegedly running a heroin and fentanyl ring.
The twins, Greg Reed and Brad Reed, were sentenced to 13 years and 16 years respectively on drug related charges.
According to the district attorney’s office, information presented in court showed that the Reed twins and others operated a family run heroin and fentanyl ring in Pittsburgh from 2014 to 2017.
The evidence alleges the operation was ran out of a house on Lytle Street and another in Munhall.
The district attorney’s office says there were two fatal drug overdoses and three non-fatal drug overdoses in relation to the ring.