



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police seized illegal guns, drugs, cash and drug packaging materials after executing a search warrant in Lawrenceville.

Police say they recovered a Intratec Tec 22 pistol with a 30-round magazine, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, $5,475 in cash and drug packaging materials in a house believed to belong to Dorian Montgomery, 41.

Montgomery reportedly has outstanding warrants and faces multiple drug related charges as well as fleeing and reckless driving charges.

Police say they were receiving complaints of drug activity in Bloomfield around 3 p.m. yesterday when they arrived and saw a man driving a tan Chevrolet Impala.

Detectives say they recognized the male in the car and knew his license was suspended. He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Detectives followed Montgomery to Penn Street and Main Street, where they say they attempted to make an arrest. However, the male fled by car.

After receiving a search warrant for a Lawrenceville residence on 39th Street, police say they found several items connecting Montgomery to the house.

Police describe Montgomery as around 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 300 pounds. He’s reportedly known to frequent Lawrenceville and Manchester.

Anyone with information on is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.