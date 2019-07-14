PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he gathered with Pittsburghers Friday to call for the closure of a Pennsylvania detention center.
On Twitter, Mayor Peduto posted a picture with the caption: “Proud to join thousands of Pittsburghers calling for an end to the separation of families, caging of children, deportation & detention without due process. It is time for PA to close the Berkshire Detention Center.”
Proud to join thousands of Pittsburghers calling for an end to the separation of families, caging of children, deportation & detention without due process. It is time for PA to close the Berkshire Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/vSUrZ8l4ne
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 13, 2019
As ICE prepares to start raids this weekend, people reportedly gathered in Oakland to protest detention centers.
Lights For Liberty with our beloved Mayor @billpeduto .. Thanks for the support, Mr. Mayor❤️ pic.twitter.com/KWnXRNWP1F
— Melissa Gilardi (@GilardiMelissa) July 13, 2019