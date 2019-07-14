Filed Under:Detention Centers, Illegal Immigration, Immigration, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Oakland


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he gathered with Pittsburghers Friday to call for the closure of a Pennsylvania detention center.

On Twitter, Mayor Peduto posted a picture with the caption: “Proud to join thousands of Pittsburghers calling for an end to the separation of families, caging of children, deportation & detention without due process. It is time for PA to close the Berkshire Detention Center.”

As ICE prepares to start raids this weekend, people reportedly gathered in Oakland to protest detention centers.

