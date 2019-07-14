PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police Officer was taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting early Sunday morning in Homewood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, Officer Calvin Hall, 36, was shot on 7300 block of Monticello Street around 1:30 a.m., he was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Hall has been with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for two years and was assigned to the Northview Heights Public Safety Center because of his dedication to community outreach.

“He was born and raised in the City of Pittsburgh and his ways of connecting to the community and to other officers was extremely beneficial for what we’re trying to do in Northview Heights,” Sergeant Lewis said. “He is always positive, always upbeat. I approached him and said, ‘I want you up here because of your personality and the way you interact with the community.’ He’s always smiling, always positive.”

Several people were detained on the scene for questioning.

A party was reportedly going on at the time of the shooting.

A man who lives across the street and says he’s the police officer’s cousin told KDKA the party was a pre-wedding celebration that went south. He says a fight broke out at the party, and then shots were fired.

WATCH: KDKA’s Amy Wadas report live

