HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Joe Torsella has been on Twitter for quite some time, eight years to be exact, but last month the Pennsylvania Treasury joined the website and its unique style is gaining in popularity.

Just kidding, that would be wildly illegal. But, we’ll appreciate it!

We’re at 1,499 followers. Who wants to be the 1,500th? Maybe we’ll give you some of the money 😉?

Whether it’s tweeting GIFs of skeletons or graphics encouraging Pennsylvanians to celebrate the Fourth of July “responsibily”, the account has made its mission to educate the populace on what the Treasury does.

It’s more than just their Twitter bio that reads “we handle all of the money.”

The account frequently posts a link to the Pennsylvania Treasury’s Transparency Portal, a site where Pa. residents can see where state funds are being spent.

“Treasurer Joe Torsella has made modernizing Pennsylvania Treasury’s digital presence a priority,” said Mike Connolly, the Deputy State Treasurer for Communications. “In his first few weeks, he made the balance of Pennsylvania’s General Fund available on the Treasury’s website for the first time ever. He created the global award-winning Transparency Portal, which allows Pennsylvanians to track how state dollars are spent in real-time. He launched a new unclaimed property search page, solely dedicated to the rightful return of lost or unclaimed military decorations for veterans or their families.”

Along with giving their growing audience a place to see where the state budget is allocated, they are also promoting ways Pennsylvanians can better their financial literacy.