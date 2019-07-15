Comments
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Parts of Millvale Borough are experiencing a water outage due to a leak.
Crews will repair a 6" leak on E Sherman Street in @MillvaleBorough from 4:30 pm to approx. 10:30 pm. Water outage details shown in blue.
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) July 15, 2019
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says on Twitter that crews will repair a 6-inch leak on East Sherman Street.
They say the repairs started at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 10:30 p.m.
The water outage is affecting a part of East Sherman Street, Goodwin Alley and Maryland Avenue.