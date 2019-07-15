Filed Under:Leak, Local TV, Millvale, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer, Water Leak, Water Outage


MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Parts of Millvale Borough are experiencing a water outage due to a leak.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says on Twitter that crews will repair a 6-inch leak on East Sherman Street.

They say the repairs started at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 10:30 p.m.

The water outage is affecting a part of East Sherman Street, Goodwin Alley and Maryland Avenue.

