PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a motorcycle and car collided late Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police said the accident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Bigelow Boulevard.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman he was riding with was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Officers also mentioned that one person in the car was taken to the hospital.

The intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and Herron Avenue has a lane restriction as a result of the crash.

There is no word on when the lane will be back open, or the extend of injuries at this time.

