PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has created a new line of jerseys in lieu of the upcoming season for fans.

The “Inverted Legends Jerseys” are available for all 32 teams in the league, and the Steelers’ version features running back James Conner.

The concept is to invert the team’s primary color and secondary colors to create a new look for the franchises.

There is no plan in place for any team to actually take the field with these new uniforms, but fans can still pick one up to support their favorite team.

