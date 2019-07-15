PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lane closures are coming to I-376 Parkway East.
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Monday there will be 15-minute rolling closures, and the right lane will be closed on the I-376 Parkway East outbound lanes.
The closures will be July 23 to July 27 — between the Grant Street on-ramp and the Philip Murray Bridge — between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., officials said. The parkway will still accommodate oversized loads.
The closures are part of a $21 million bridge rehabilitation project, with the construction focusing on the removal of the decking and cables of the work platform under the Philip Murray Bridge.
The bridge’s sidewalk and inbound shoulder are already closed for miscellaneous work, and officials say that closure is expected until September.