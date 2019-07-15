



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is ready to deliver feedback.

The group, in partnership with the city, announced that phase two of the Parks Plan Listening Tour is Monday at 6 p.m., and community members will have the chance to hear from the conservancy directly.

The “Parks Plan” meeting on Monday will be held at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the group announced.

Officials from Pittsburgh and the conservancy will reveal findings from the first phase of the Parks Listening Tour, which ended in April. Specific details about funding plans and priorities for city parks will be revealed, officials said.

“At 128 public listening tour events, we spoke to and answered questions from more than 10,000 city residents and collected more than 3,400 surveys,” President and Chief Executive Officer of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Jayne Miller said in a press release. “Those discussions, and the feedback they provided, helped us craft a strategic program of equitable investments in our city parks.”

The Parks Listening Tour began in December 2018, with residents communicating with the city and conservancy in person or with surveys. Officials said results showed that 95 percent of those who took the survey said the city’s parks need “more resources.”

More information on the tour can be found here.

Community meetings will be held throughout the city, and the full list of dates/locations can be found below.

PARK PLANS MEETINGS

July 15, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Oakland

July 16, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy office

July 18, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Moore Park

July 29, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center

July 31, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Hill District

August 6, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Homewood

August 8, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; CoLab18

August 12, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Frick Environmental Center

August 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Magee Recreation Center

August 18, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Frick Environmental Center