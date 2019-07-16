PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP)–Pittsburgh native Billy Porter has been nominated for an Emmy for his work in the TV show “Pose.”
The other nominees for Best Actor in a Drama Series are: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; and Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us.”
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:@BatemanJason (Ozark)@SterlingKBrown (@NBCThisIsUs)
Kit Harington (@GameofThrones)@MrBobOdenkirk (@BetterCallSaul)@TheeBillyPorter (@PoseonFX)@MiloVentimiglia (@NBCThisIsUs)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/aUQTtXuWmE
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright.
He was the recipient of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, and a graduate of Pittsburgh and Creative Performing Arts School of Drama.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.
