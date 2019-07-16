Comments
Pittsburgh Police say when they responded to the call, they found two males in the area of Reed Street and Brackenridge Street just before 8 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police found two male gunshot victims when they responded to calls of shots fired in the Hill District.
One had a gunshot wound to the leg and a second had been grazed by a bullet in the abdomen.
They were taken the hospital in stable condition.
Officers say they detained another male for questioning.