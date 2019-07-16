  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Hill District, Local TV, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police found two male gunshot victims when they responded to calls of shots fired in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh Police say when they responded to the call, they found two males in the area of Reed Street and Brackenridge Street just before 8 p.m.
One had a gunshot wound to the leg and a second had been grazed by a bullet in the abdomen.

They were taken the hospital in stable condition.

Officers say they detained another male for questioning.

