Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Fans attending “Jeff Goldblum Day” in Garfield got a real treat when Jeff Goldblum himself showed up to celebrate.
The 2nd annual event took place Saturday at Artisan Cafe & Tattoo Gallery
Jeff Goldblum Day was started by Matt McKelvey, a tattoo artist at Artisan Tatoo, and former shop manager Shauna Burd.
The inspiration for “Jeff Goldblum Day” dates back to 2004 when Pittsburgh City Council named July 13th Jeff Goldblum Day in the City of Pittsburgh.
The “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day” star is a native of West Homestead.