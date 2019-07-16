  • KDKA TVOn Air

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was caught with a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in his carry-on bag at a local airport.

The Linden man was stopped by TSA officers on Monday after they observed the gun in his bag at the University Park Airport’s checkpoint X-ray machine, officials said.

The local police were called after TSA spotted the gun, which was confiscated. The police also detained the man for questioning.

The handgun was loaded with eight bullets, TSA announced.

Officials from TSA said Monday’s firearm was the first gun caught at the airport checkpoint this year.

