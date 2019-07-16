  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cars, Local News, Local TV, PA Turnpike, Pennsylvania, toll hike, Travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It’s going to cost you more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike next year.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Pa. Turnpike Commission approved a 6% toll hike for E-ZPass, cash and Toll-By-Plate drivers, effective January 2020.

The cashless tolling locations at Amos K. Hutchinson, Gateway and Beaver Valley Expressway will see rate increases take effect this October.

Comments (2)
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    July 16, 2019 at 2:11 PM

    That’s OK, the idiots in Harrisburg are heading into a Black Hole.
    Every year, more and more people will QUIT using the Turnpike. I see truck traffic on I-79 & I-80 has gone up quite a bit in the last 3 years. At the rate the dumb-O’s are going, the Turnpike
    Commission will implode, or go bankrupt within 5 years.
    $50 each way, from Cranberry to Philly-in a car? NOT me! I-79 to I-80 and down is how I now go. Yes! a little more time. But $100 extra for gas, in a Subaru that gets 33 mpg on trips-works for me. Bye-Bye Turnpike.
    And when that happens…Harrisburg will make the Interstates toll roads. But at now 70, I’ll be dead by then. God Bless the mess we have left my grand-kids!

    Reply
  2. Michael Cassetori says:
    July 16, 2019 at 2:40 PM

    Highest state gas tax in the nation coupled with obscene turnpike tolls and unnecessary emission testing requirements. State government is an embarassment, and their apathy is revolting.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s