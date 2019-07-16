Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It’s going to cost you more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike next year.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Pa. Turnpike Commission approved a 6% toll hike for E-ZPass, cash and Toll-By-Plate drivers, effective January 2020.
The cashless tolling locations at Amos K. Hutchinson, Gateway and Beaver Valley Expressway will see rate increases take effect this October.
That’s OK, the idiots in Harrisburg are heading into a Black Hole.
Every year, more and more people will QUIT using the Turnpike. I see truck traffic on I-79 & I-80 has gone up quite a bit in the last 3 years. At the rate the dumb-O’s are going, the Turnpike
Commission will implode, or go bankrupt within 5 years.
$50 each way, from Cranberry to Philly-in a car? NOT me! I-79 to I-80 and down is how I now go. Yes! a little more time. But $100 extra for gas, in a Subaru that gets 33 mpg on trips-works for me. Bye-Bye Turnpike.
And when that happens…Harrisburg will make the Interstates toll roads. But at now 70, I’ll be dead by then. God Bless the mess we have left my grand-kids!
Highest state gas tax in the nation coupled with obscene turnpike tolls and unnecessary emission testing requirements. State government is an embarassment, and their apathy is revolting.