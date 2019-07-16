  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Ron Francis


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguin Ron Francis will reportedly be announced as the General Manager of the new Seattle NHL team this week.

The Seattle Times says Francis, who was GM in Carolina from 2014-18, will be the team’s first GM.

Francis played in the NHL for 22 seasons and is fifth all time in points.

He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

He was fired in the spring of 2018.

The Times reports Francis will get a multiyear deal.

Seattle’s new NHL team will start in October 2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s