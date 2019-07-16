Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguin Ron Francis will reportedly be announced as the General Manager of the new Seattle NHL team this week.
The Seattle Times says Francis, who was GM in Carolina from 2014-18, will be the team’s first GM.
Francis played in the NHL for 22 seasons and is fifth all time in points.
He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.
He was fired in the spring of 2018.
The Times reports Francis will get a multiyear deal.
Seattle’s new NHL team will start in October 2021.