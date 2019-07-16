  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Barry is tracking slowly to the east northeast this morning with the center of rotation appearing to be along the Arkansas-Missouri state line.

The slow-moving rainmaker will impact parts of the Midwest today and Wednesday. Rain directly related to Barry extends as far out as central Ohio.

Showers from Barry are best described as scattered.

The set-up is one that could easily produce big rain totals for us. We have a post-tropical system slowly tracking east. The system continues to interact with a cold front that is quickly stalling out in southern Wisconsin to northern Iowa.

The GFS is now jumping on the moisture a little better than yesterday, says KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley. It is showing close to two inches of rain on average for the area today, Wednesday and early Thursday.

Once we get past rain chances, the heat will begin to build with highs well into the 90s possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Spot showers will also be possible during this time, but we aren’t expecting widespread rain and storms over the weekend.

