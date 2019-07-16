



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Get ready to crank up those air conditioners, Pittsburgh. This week is going to get very hot.

The humidity has arrived, and it is not going to go anywhere any time soon.

With what was once Hurricane Barry rolling into the area, the humidity is pretty much the most consistent thing in the forecast this week.

Widespread rain will be on the forecast for tomorrow, and some of this rain has the potential to be very heavy.

At this time, most of the rain moves into the area by early Wednesday afternoon, and most of the rain will be gone by sunrise Thursday.

Considering last week’s heavy flooding rains, we need to keep an eye on these remnants of Barry.

Thursday, we’re going to start adding heat to the humidity.

Highs will reach 80s, but that lingering humidity will make it feel more like the low to mid 90s.

These days, the heat index, which represents what if feels like outside, will make a run for 100.

Friday and Saturday will be VERY hot. Excessive Heat Advisories/Watches/Warnings are different for every region. Thresholds for our county warning area is heat index values of 100-104F for advisory. A heat index above 105F is used for watches/warnings. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/ampRTKUoKL — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 16, 2019

The National Weather Service is warning the area that Friday and Saturday will be very hot, so you can expect some excessive heat advisories, watches, and warnings.

An advisory requires temperatures between 100 and 104 degrees. A watch and warning occurs when temperatures rocket into past 105.

Bottom line: we’re going to be sweating for several days in a row before comfortable conditions return early next week.

