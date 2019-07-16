



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A massive sinkhole in Greensburg is getting worse.

Westmoreland County Officials confirmed a large sinkhole Tuesday at the 100 block of Town Square Drive, in front of the Gander Mountain Outdoor Store.

Right now, the sinkhole is about 42 feet deep and 60 feet across

The sinkhole opened a few days ago near Towne Square Drive. Since then, it has just been growing.

It’s more than what the workers at the Greensburg commerce park can handle, so they called in PennDOT.

Officials said the sinkhole has been an ongoing problem. They believe it may be a collapsed storm pipe originally installed in the 50s.

The lane of traffic closest to the sinkhole has been closed for now.

